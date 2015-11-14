Preview: Alabama State at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech kicks off Year 2 of the Buzz Williams era when it hosts Alabama State as part of the Emerald Coast Classic on Saturday night. The Hokies, picked to finish 14th out of 15 teams in the ACC preseason media poll, will be attempting to end a four-year streak of finishing in the league’s basement.

Virginia Tech finished just 2-16 in the ACC last season but five of the losses came down to the final possession or overtime, including a 91-86 overtime defeat against eventual national champion Duke. Williams has three starters back from that squad and has added a pair of talented transfers in junior guard Seth Allen (Maryland) and junior forward Zach LeDay (USF). The Hokies also boast a recruiting class considered to be one of the best in school history led by 6-6 swingman Chris Clarke, rated the nation’s No. 54 prospect by ESPN.com. “A lot of new guys -- six guys that have never played here,” Williams told the Roanoke Times. “They’ve all melded ... in a good way.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ALABAMA STATE (2014-15: 19-10): The Hornets finished second to Texas Southern last season in the SWAC but were ineligible for postseason play because of low APR scores. That isn’t a problem this time around and the Hornets figure to make a run for an NCAA Tourney bid behind senior point guard Jamel Waters, a returning all-SWAC pick who averaged 14 points and also finished in the top four in the conference in assists (152) and steals (58). Sophomore guard Steve Rogers led the SWAC in 3-point shooting (45.5) en route to conference Freshman of the Year honors while high-flying senior swingman Bobby Brown, a crowd favorite for his dunks, also returns after averaging 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (2014-15: 11-22): Allen averaged 13.4 points two years ago at Maryland and should soften the loss of shooting guard Adam Smith, who averaged a team-best 13.4 points and led the ACC in 3-point shooting (42.4) but transferred to Georgia Tech. Allen will help form a strong backcourt that also features a pair of returning starters in junior point guard Devin Wilson (6.5 points, 4.2 assists) and sophomore off-guard Justin Bibbs (11.4 points), who shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range. “He’s small and quick and is able to get his shot off over anyone,” Wilson told the Roanoke Times of Allen.

TIP-INS

1. Virginia Tech sophomore G Ahmed Hill, who averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 30 starts, may not play this season because of a partially torn patella tendon.

2. The Hokies finished 4-8 last season in games decided by three points or less or in overtime.

3. Tech ranked 14th in the ACC last season in free-throw shooting (64.0).

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 81, Alabama State 67