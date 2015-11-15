Alabama State 85, Virginia Tech 82

Alabama State used a run of nine straight points late in the second half to take a lead and then held on in the last two minutes to post an 85-82 upset of Virginia Tech in each team’s opener on Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Point guard Jamel Waters paced four Hornets in double figures with 21 points, adding six rebounds and seven assists. The 5-foot-9 Waters converted a critical 3-point play with a minute left for an 81-74 advantage.

Guard Bobby Brown came off the bench to score 14 points for Alabama State. Guard Torloft Thomas chipped in 13 and reserve forward Corvon Butler scored 10 points.

Forward Zach LeDay, a South Florida transfer, led the Hokies with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Seth Allen, a Maryland transfer, added 13 points and freshman guard Chris Clarke contributed 10 off the bench.

Virginia Tech shot 47.4 percent from the floor compared with Alabama State‘s42.3 percent, but the Hokies left a lot of points at the foul line, missing 15 of their 40 attempts.

Virginia Tech had a chance to force overtime, but Allen missed a tying 3-point attempt with four seconds left.