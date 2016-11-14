Preview: Albany at Cincinnati

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin needed to find a replacement for a trio of big men, and Kyle Washington answered the call Friday against Brown. The 6-9 Washington will likely need another strong outing Monday for the No. 25 Bearcats when a surprising Albany team pays a visit in a game that is part of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

Washington, who averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in two seasons at North Carolina State before transferring, had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in the 84-55 win. The rebounds and assists were career highs and he was one point off his personal best in that department. “He is so excited to play at Cincinnati and to get his career started again,” Cronin told reporters after the game. “You are really happy when a guy like Kyle is putting in so much time and effort and plays well. The other thing is I am happy because maybe he is going to have a good year and that makes my life easier too.” Albany, coming off its second straight 24-win season, picked up its first win over a Big Ten opponent when it turned back Penn State 87-81 on Friday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALBANY (1-0): The Great Danes outrebounded Penn State 43-26 and held on after taking a 41-25 lead at the half. In his first collegiate start, sophomore Joe Cremo, a preseason selection to the America East All-Conference team, had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes. Dallas Ennema, a 6-6 senior, drained four shots from behind the arc and scored a career-high 20 points in 23 minutes off the bench while sophomore guard David Nichols scored a career-high 19 and chipped in with four assists.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (1-0): Troy Caupian, named the American Athletic Conference preseason Co-Player of the Year, had 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and added seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block. Sophomore guard Jacob Evans, held out of the exhibition contest with a foot injury, scored 23 points - three shy of his career high - on 9-of-12 shooting. Gary Clark, the Defensive Player of the Year in the AAC last season, scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats are 48-7 at Fifth Third Arena since the start of the 2013-14 season (18-1 in 2013-14; 15-3 in 2014-15; 14-3 last year; and 1-0 this season)

2. Cincinnati held Brown to 31.6 percent shooting and eight points below the Bearcats' average allowed last season, which ranked 12th nationally.

3. Albany has players from eight different states in addition to Australia (F Mike Rowley), England (F Terrel Martin-Garcia) and Canada (F Devonte Campbell).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 86, Albany 65