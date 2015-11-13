Preview: Albany at Kentucky

Kentucky’s 2014-15 campaign ended two wins shy of an undefeated season and a national championship, forcing Wildcats fans to wait more than seven months for a chance to compete for another title. That journey begins for the No. 1-ranked Wildcats when they display their newest batch of star-studded freshmen against visiting Albany on Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

Kentucky won its first 38 games a season ago before falling to Wisconsin in the Final Four - the final game for seven of the nine players who played for the Wildcats that night, including all five starters. One of the returning players is diminutive point guard Tyler Ulis, who will take the reins for the Wildcats’ offense as a sophomore and will get plenty of help in the backcourt from freshmen Isaiah Briscoe and Jamal Murray. “I have never been on a team where we can play three point guards,” junior forward Marcus Lee said. “They all see things that we don’t and their minds are all going at the same time. It’s very different playing with three guards, but it’s also very fun.” Albany started 5-7 last season before winning 19 of its next 20 games en route to an NCAA Tournament berth.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT ALBANY (2014-15: 24-9): The America East coaches tabbed Albany to finish second in the league this season in the preseason poll. The Great Danes have two solid guards in Peter Hooley (13.7 ppg) and Evan Singletary (13 ppg) - the two leading 3-point shooters on the team last year. Leading scorer and rebounder Sam Rowley (13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds) has graduated, leaving additional responsibility in the hands of Mike Rowley (3.8 points, 4.4 rebounds) against the intimidating Wildcats front line.

ABOUT KENTUCKY (2014-15: 38-1): With Karl-Anthony Towns and Willie Cauley-Stein in the NBA, the man in the middle for Kentucky will be 6-11 freshman Skal Labissiere. Since the Wildcats lost 85.9 percent of their scoring and 77.3 percent of their rebounding from last season, Labissiere, Lee and senior forward Alex Poythress all must be a major factor on both ends of the floor. Seven-foot freshman Isaac Humphries also should see plenty of action as the Wildcats aim to improve to 93-19 all-time in season openers.

TIP-INS

1. Led by Singletary’s 18 points, Albany nearly upset Providence in its 2014-15 season opener before falling 64-60.

2. Ulis was the Wildcats’ top 3-point shooter last season, connecting on 42.9 percent of his 77 attempts.

3. In Kentucky’s final exhibition tuneup, Labissiere scored 22 points - all in the second half - in a 53-point win over Kentucky State.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 72, Albany 55