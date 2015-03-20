Preview: Albany vs. Oklahoma

Two teams coming in on the opposite end of the emotional spectrum face off when No. 14 seed Albany faces third-seeded Oklahoma on Friday in the second round of the East Regional in Columbus, Ohio. The Great Danes won their third consecutive America East tournament in dramatic fashion on Saturday when junior guard Peter Hooley grabbed a long rebound and then sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1.6 seconds left to give Albany a 51-50 victory over Stony Brook. Oklahoma, meanwhile, comes in off a bitter 67-65 loss to Iowa State on Friday in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament that ended with forward Ryan Spangler missing a wide-open layup just before the final buzzer that would have forced overtime.

The teams also play contrasting styles with the Great Danes relying on a defense that ranks 33nd nationally and yields just 60.2 points per game while the Sooners, led by Big 12 Player of the Year Buddy Hield, rank 66th nationally in scoring with an average of 71.9 points. The big question now is can Oklahoma bounce back after the devastating ending against Iowa State? “We’re a strong team,” freshman forward Khadeem Lattin said. “We’ve just got to come back stronger than ever.”

ABOUT ALBANY (24-8): Hooley, who ranks second on the team in scoring (13.7), dedicated his “miracle” tourney-winning basket to his mother Susan, who died of colon cancer six weeks ago at the age of 52 back in his native Australia. The Great Danes, who have won 19 of their last 20 games, wore special SH patches in her honor on their left shoulders in the title win. Sam Rowley, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who is one of three other Australians on the roster, leads the team in scoring (14.0) and rebounding (7.7) while guard Evan Singletary (13.0) also averages in double figures and is shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (22-10): The Soonors had won five of their previous six games, including a 75-73 home upset of conference regular-season champion Kansas on March 7, before the tough loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 tourney. Hield, a 6-foot-4 junior guard with an NBA future, leads the Big 12 in scoring (17.5) and 3-pointers made per game (2.69) and also averages 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Backcourt mate Isaiah Cousins (12.2) ranks second on the team in scoring and leads the Big 12 in 3-point shooting percentage (45.4) while the 6-foot-8 Spangler grabs a team best eight rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Albany is tied with Wisconsin for 11th nationally in free-throw shooting (76.1) while Oklahoma (73.5) led the Big 12 in that category.

2. Hooley earned the Reggie Lewis Most Outstanding Player award at the America East tourney for the second straight year becoming the fifth player in conference history to accomplish that feat.

3. Hield, who was 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the loss to Iowa State, has shot 50 percent or better from the floor in just one of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 77, Albany 62