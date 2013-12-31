Preview: Albany at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh looks to improve to 9-0 at home this season when it welcomes Albany to town Tuesday. The Panthers suffered their first loss of the campaign after scoring a season-low 43 points against Cincinnati in the Jimmy V Classic before bouncing back with a 73-56 victory over Cal Poly. Coach Jamie Dixon was satisfied with the victory but said team can improve: “Good performance, but we need to get better and we know that as we have some things to work on.”

Pitt has been on the cusp of cracking the USA Today Coaches’ Poll on a weekly basis and hopes a convincing win will finally vault them into the Top 25. Albany has lost two of its last three games and is coming off a 71-63 setback to Drake. The Great Danes have struggled to score points and will likely need to surpass their 66.4 per game average if they hope to snap Pitt’s 18-game non-conference home winning streak.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ALBANY (6-6): John Puk netted a career-high 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead four players in double figures against Drake. Peter Hooley, who leads the team in scoring with 14.5 points per game, has finished 6-of-6 from the free throw line in each of his past two contests and has gone perfect from the charity stripe nine times in his career. Dallas Ennema was named the America East Rookie of the Week after scoring eight points on 3-of-4 shooting against Yale.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (11-1): Lamar Patterson poured in a career-high 30 points against Cal Poly and is one point shy of becoming the 42nd player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. The Panthers are ranked 12th nationally in assists per game (17.3) and have dished out 19 or more helpers in three of their last four contests. Talib Zanna leads the team in rebounding (7.4) and has recorded four double-doubles this season.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh is 130-11 against non-conference opponents under Dixon.

2. The Panthers have held opposing teams to less than 60 points in seven of their first 12 games.

3. Albany has not topped 75 points in any game this season.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 74, Albany 50