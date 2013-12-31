(Updated: CHANGED time element in fourth graph to “8:15” and time element in fifth graph to “about 3 1/2 minutes” ADDED “The field-goal drought...” in front of Patterson to begin fifth graph)

Pittsburgh 58, Albany 46: Cameron Wright registered 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the host Panthers overpowered the Great Danes.

Lamar Patterson added 14 points for Pittsburgh (12-1), which has won 19 straight non-conference home games. Talib Zanna chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, who won the battle of the boards 40-27.

DJ Evans led the way with 18 points for Albany (6-7), which shot just 31.4 percent from the floor. Sam Rowley recorded 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Peter Hooley netted 10 points for the Great Danes.

Rowley scored six of Albany’s first 11 points as the Great Danes led by five before Wright’s driving layup evened matters at 14-14 midway through the first half. Wright keyed a 12-0 run and Pittsburgh held Albany without a field goal for the final 8:15 of the opening half to take a 28-18 advantage into the break.

The field-goal drought carried more than five minutes into the second half and Patterson nailed a jumper to make it 46-30 before Albany made things interesting with an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to seven with about 3 ½ minutes to go. Pittsburgh sank four free throws down the stretch to go up 56-43 and collect its 11th consecutive win at the Petersen Events Center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh has held 12 of its first 13 opponents to 70 points or fewer this season. …Patterson became the 42nd player in Pittsburgh history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. … The Panthers started 0-of-7 from beyond the arc before finishing 1-of-10.