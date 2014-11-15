Preview: Albany at Providence

Kris Dunn hopes two years of injures are a thing of the past when Providence opens its season at home Saturday against Albany. A shoulder injury has limited the former McDonald’s All-American to 29 games in the last two seasons and the Friars need his dauntless playmaking ability for another opportunity at the NCAA Tournament. “We’re excited to have his smile back,” Providence coach Ed Cooley told reporters. “He’s a charismatic young man, and could arguably one of the best point guards in the country at the end of the season.”

Dunn was finally cleared just before the start of fall practice in October, which is certainly good news for a program that’s endured its fair share of injury issues. Just before the start of practice redshirt freshman forward Rodney Bullock – who was penciled in as a starter – was ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL, but Providence has good depth along the frontline. Returners in the frontcourt include LaDontae Henton and Tyler Harris, both of whom started all 35 games, as well as Carson Desrosiers, who is slated to start at center.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT ALBANY (2013-14: 19-15): Consistency has been the program’s trademark under Will Brown and the Great Danes are shooting for their fourth consecutive season of at least 19 victories. There could be some rocky moments early with nine newcomers, including junior college transfers Evan Singletary and Ray Sanders who will start. They join returners Peter Hooley, Sam Rowley and Mike Rowley on a team that has advanced to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons.

ABOUT PROVIDENCE (2013-14: 23-12): Even without Bryce Cotton, Kadeem Batts and Josh Fortune, there’s plenty for the Friars to smile about starting with Dunn, Henton and Tyler, an ever-improving offensive talent. Add the 23-year-old Desrosiers, a fifth-year senior, as well as freshmen Ben Bentil and Paschal Chukwu and Providence potentially has the best frontline in the Big East. The options in the backcourt which includes Dunn, Cleveland State transfer Junior Lomomba and freshmen Kyron Cartwright, Jalen Lindsey and Tyree Chambers are just as exciting.

TIP-INS

1. Fortune (8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists last season) transferred to Colorado.

2. Providence holds a 33-3 record against opponents from the America East but is 0-1 against Albany with a 31-30 overtime loss in 1928.

3. The Friars, the defending Big East Tournament champion, made their 16th NCAA appearance last year.

PREDICTION: Providence 72, Albany 65