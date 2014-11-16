FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Providence 64, Albany 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Providence 64, Albany 60: Tyler Harris scored 23 points and drained the clinching free throws in the final seconds to lift the host Friars past the Great Danes in the season opener for both teams.

LaDontae Henton scored 21 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to compliment Harris, who was 7-for-12 from the field and 6-for-9 from the free-throw line. Providence made four free throws in the final 32 seconds to seal the victory.

Albany was led by Evan Singletary, who was 8-for-15 shooting for 18 points. Peter Hooley added 15 points and Ray Sanders 10 for the Great Danes.

Harris drilled a wide-open 3-pointer with 48 seconds left to give the Friars a 60-55 lead before Singletary answered with a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining. Kris Dunn went to the line with 32.4 seconds to play and connected on both free throws to make it a two-possession game.

Hooley made two free throws with 18.2 seconds left and the Great Danes finally fouled Harris with 6.2 seconds remaining. Harris made both free throws to ice it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Providence unveiled its Big East Tournament championship banner prior to the game. … Neither team shot well from the line with Providence shooting 12-of-24 and Albany 3-of-8. … Providence trailed 27-26 at the half despite Henton recording 11 points and eight rebounds.

