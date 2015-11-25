South Florida 63, Albany 61

Chris Perry scored on a dunk with 9.5 seconds left to lift South Florida to its first win of the season, a 63-61 victory over Albany on Tuesday in Tampa, Fla.

Trailing by a point, the Bulls (1-4) had the ball with the shot clock turned off. On a broken play the ball got to Perry, a junior forward, who slammed it home to give his team the lead.

Albany (2-3) turned it over on the next possession, and freshman guard Jahmal McMurray hit one free throw to give South Florida a two-point lead with two seconds left.

Senior forward Angel Nunez led South Florida with 16 points, and senior center Jaleel Cousins had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Perry had eight points and two rebounds.

The game was tied at 33 at halftime, and the Great Danes led by as many as eight points in the second half.

Senior guard Evan Singletary led Albany with 14 points on 4-of-10 shooting. Sophomore forward Greig Stire and senior guard Peter Hooley had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Albany.