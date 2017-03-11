Vermont earns title, NCAA berth

Junior forward Payton Henson converted a tiebreaking three-point play to cap a 17-point effort as top-seeded Vermont claimed an NCAA Tournament berth with a 56-53 victory over third-seeded Albany on Saturday in the American East Championship at Burlington, Vt.

Freshman forward Anthony Lamb added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the host Catamounts (29-5), who won their 21st consecutive game. Vermont will be making its first NCAA appearance since 2012 and sixth overall.

Junior forward Travis Charles scored 16 points and sophomore guard David Nichols added 14 for the Great Danes (21-13).

Albany led 47-38 lead with 8:45 remaining but missed 10 of its final 11 shots from the field.

The Catamounts rebounded with a 10-1 surge to tie the on a 3-pointer by senior swingman Kurt Steidl with 4:51 left, and the score was knotted at 52-52 before Henson's decisive basket and free throw with 38.5 seconds to play.