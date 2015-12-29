No. 21 Utah 115, College of Idaho 74

Forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Dakarai Tucker each scored 17 points, and center Jakob Poeltl chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead No. 21 Utah to a 115-74 victory over the College of Idaho on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Guard Brandon Taylor added 15 points and guard Lorenzo Bonam scored 12 points to help the Utes close out nonconference play with a win. Utah (11-2) shot 42-for-67 (62.7 percent) from the field to put away the Yotes.

Guard Aitor Zubizarreta scored 19 points and forward Joey Nebeker added 15 points to lead College of Idaho. The Yotes led by as many as 14 points in the first half before fading away in the second half.

College of Idaho (7-6) put an early scare into Utah with some hot 3-point shooting. The Yotes made five 3-pointers in the game’s first four minutes and claimed a 16-2 lead on a 3-pointer from Nebeker with 16:38 remaining in the first half.

The Utes finally woke up offensively and clawed back into the game. Poeltl scored a pair of baskets -- sandwiched around a 3-pointer from Tucker -- to cut Utah’s deficit to 16-9. It set the stage for an even bigger run.

After Nebeker drained another 3-pointer to push the lead back to 10, Utah answered with a 30-6 run to take the lead for good.

The Utes took their first lead when Taylor’s 3-pointer broke a 21-21 tie. From there, forward Jordan Loveridge and guard Isaiah Wright each tacked on a 3-pointer, and forward Brekkott Chapman converted a three-point play to push Utah’s lead to 39-25 with seven minutes left before halftime.

College of Idaho hung tough and cut the deficit to single digits again early in the second half. The Yotes trimmed Utah’s lead to 56-48 on a 3-pointer from guard Marck Coffin. That was as close as the Utes let them get. Tucker and Poeltl had back-to-back dunks, and Wright tacked on a layup to push the lead to 62-48.

Utah closed the game with an 18-3 run over the final 5:01.