Preview: Alcorn State at California

Tyrone Wallace and David Kravish lead California in its first game under coach Cuonzo Martin when the Golden Bears host Alcorn State on Friday in the 2K Classic. Martin was hired in April after three years as coach at Tennessee, where he led the Volunteers to the Sweet 16 last season. Martin replaces Mike Montgomery, who retired after 32 years - the last six at Cal.

Kravish (11.4 points, 7.7 rebounds per game) and Wallace (11.3, 4.1) are the returning starters for Cal, which lost 67-65 to SMU in the NIT quarterfinals last season. The Bears have won at least 20 games in five of the past six years and were selected for the postseason each of the past seven seasons, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament. Alcorn State has four starters back including junior forward LeAntwan Luckett, the Southwest Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (2013-14: 12-19): The Braves have a solid core of returning starters led by Luckett (15.1 points per game) and two preseason SWAC second-team selections in sophomore forward Marquis Vance and senior forward Octavius Brown. Vance (8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds) was second on the team in rebounds and third in scoring, while Brown (12.6, 6.7) led the Braves with 29 3-pointers. Also returning is guard Devante Hampton (5.6 points), who made 13 starts as a freshman.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (2013-14: 21-14): Jordan Mathews (8.5 points), who had 42 3-pointers - second to Wallace’s 43, and Jabari Bird (8.3 points) will be counted on after each started 12 games as freshmen. Kravish is the only senior on the roster, although Cal has a graduate student in forward Dwight Tarwater, who transferred for his final season of eligibility after averaging 7.1 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds last season for Cornell. Among four freshmen recruits is Martin’s first signee, 7-1 center Kingsley Okoroh from England.

TIP-INS

1. After getting a school single-season record 73 blocks in 2013-14, Kravish needs 30 to tie the all-time Cal mark of 207 set by Michael Stewart from 1994-97.

2. Bird could be poised for a breakout season after averaging 16.7 points in three NIT games.

3. Martin begins the season looking for a starting point guard among Wallace, sophomore Sam Singer and freshman Brandon Chauca to replace Justin Cobb (15.6 points, 5.8 assists).

PREDICTION: Cal 72, Alcorn State 58