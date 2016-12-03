Preview: Alcorn State at California

With each passing game, California preseason All-American Ivan Rabb is showing why he could be among the top few picks in next year’s NBA Draft. The 6-foot-11 sophomore looks to become even more assertive Saturday as the Bears face visiting Alcorn State, which continues its six-game, 30-day road trip after falling to San Francisco 78-65 on Wednesday.

Rabb, who missed the first two games of the season due to a toe injury, turned in his most complete effort of the young season in Wednesday’s 68-59 overtime victory over Louisiana Tech with 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 13 rebounds. Rabb played a season-high 36 minutes in the win as the Bears were again without senior wing Jabari Bird, who has missed six games due to back pain and is listed as day-to-day. While Cal’s offense has struggled at times without Bird, coach Cuonzo Martin continues to be pleased by the play of freshman point guard Charlie Moore, who is averaging a team-high 20 points and 2.8 assists. The Chicago native is 13-of-30 from 3-point range and has reached double figures in five straight games since totaling eight in the season opener.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (2-4): Senior forward Marquis Vance averages 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Braves, who were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Southwestern Athletic Conference poll. Forward Reginald Johnson contributed season-highs of 15 points and nine rebounds off the bench against San Francisco as the junior reached double figures in scoring for the fifth straight contest. Coach Montez Robinson’s squad owns a plus-3.2 rebounding margin but could struggle against the Bears without starting center senior DeAndre Davis, who is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game due to a hand injury.

ABOUT CAL (5-1): Junior center Kingsley Okoroh is capitalizing on his extended role in place of fellow 7-footer Kameron Rooks, who had left knee surgery Wednesday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. Okoroh had nine points, 12 rebounds, four assists and five blocks and while playing 40 minutes in the win over Louisiana Tech, and he’ll likely receive another heavy workload Saturday. “I was surprised on how much I played (against Louisiana Tech),” Okoroh told reporters. “I was a bit tired. But when Ivan's not in the game, we don't have other bigs, so we just do our best to step up and reach our goal.”

TIP-INS

1. Cal has won 24 straight home games, the second-longest streak in school history.

2. Alcorn State is seeking its first non-conference win over a Division I school since Nov. 22, 2012, when it defeated Samford 69-65.

3. Cal is 21-2 in non-conference home games under Martin.

PREDICTION: Cal 77, Alcorn State 62