Rabb dominates interior as California routs Alcorn State

California dominated the lane against visiting Alcorn State behind power forward Ivan Rabb's game-high 26 points in an 83-57 victory Saturday.

The Golden Bears (6-1) outscored Alcorn State 42-24 in the paint and out-rebounded the Braves 42-32. California center Kingsley Okoroh led the Golden Bears with nine rebounds.

Alcorn State guard Reginal Johnson led the Braves (2-5) with 17 points on 8 of 17 shooting from the field. The Braves shot 36.9 percent (24 of 65) from the field and only 23.8 percent (5 of 21) from 3-point range.

California made 51.7 percent (30 of 58) of its shots behind Rabb's 10-of-12 performance. Forward Roger Moute A Bidias added 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting.

The Golden Bears never trailed after Rabb's jumper in the lane put them up 9-8 with 15:54 left in the first half. He scored 18 of his points in the first half on 7 of 8 shooting. Alcorn State made only three more field goals than him in the half and shot 10 of 30.

An 18-4 run for California gave the Golden Bears a 44-23 lead with 1:06 left in the first half. The Braves did not come closer than 19 points afterward.

Rabb had 11 points in that game-changing run near the end of the half.

Johnson also led Alcorn State in rebounds with seven and forward Marquis Vance was the only other Brave in double figures with 11 points.