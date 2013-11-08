Preview: Alcorn State at Creighton

Doug McDermott, the nation’s leading returning scorer, leads Creighton when the Bluejays open a promising campaign against visiting Alcorn State on Friday. McDermott, a potential NBA lottery pick, eschewed the money to return for his senior season as Creighton looks to make some noise in its first year in the revamped Big East Conference. The Bluejays were picked third in the conference’s preseason poll and return four starters from a squad that advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

The Blue Jays were the second-best shooting team in the nation last season led by McDermott, a two-time All-American who averaged 23.4 points knocking down shots from all over the court. Creighton has won 20 games in 14 of the past 15 seasons and lost to Duke in the NCAA Tournament last season. Alcorn State, which was picked to finish eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll, will surely have its hands full with the talented Bluejays.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Net.

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (2012-13: 10-24, 8-10 SWAC): There’s certainly a contrast in skill sets as Alcorn State was one of the worst shooting teams in the nation last season. The Braves will pin their hopes on sophomore forward LeAntwan Luckett, who was second on the team in scoring at 13.4 ppg last season. Alcorn State began last season 2-13 before turning things around to nearly finish .500 in conference play, but it has to replace double-figure scorers Marquiz Baker (16.1 ppg) and Anthony Nieves (11.6) from a team that averaged only 60.4 points.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (2012-13: 28-8, 13-5 MVC): McDermott is their star but far from a one-man gang for the Bluejays, who have dominated the Missouri Valley Conference for the past decade. Creighton also returns starters Grant Gibbs, Austin Chatman, Jahenns Manigat, and one of the nation’s top 3-pointer shooters in Ethan Wragge. That quartet has created a buzz on campus with the Bluejays selling over 15,000 season tickets when the team announced it was joining the Big East.

TIP-INS

1. McDermott is one of three Missouri Valley Conference players to score 2,000 points in his first three seasons. The others were Larry Bird and Oscar Robertson.

2. Creighton was 15-2 at home last season.

3. The teams last met in 2004 when Creighton won 74-40.

PREDICTION: Creighton 85, Alcorn State 53