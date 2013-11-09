(Updated: CHANGE in 5TH graph ... led by 30 with 14:24 to play)

Creighton 107, Alcorn State 61: All-American Doug McDermott, the nation’s leading returning scorer, opened the season with a game-high 20 points as the Bluejays routed the visiting Braves.

Despite battling foul troubles, McDermott knocked down 7-of-13 shots as Creighton (1-0) blew open a close game with a dominant second half and put five players in double figures. Ethan Wragge had four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points along with Devin Brooks.

Alcorn State (0-1) got 16 points apiece from Twan Oakley and Octavius Brown. The Braves’ leading returning scorer, LeAntwan Luckett, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with seven points before fouling out.

Alcorn State led 23-22 midway through the first half but the Bluejays finished the first half on a 30-13 run and then blew the game open quickly in the second half. Creighton made 13 of its first 18 shots after the break and led by 30 with 14:24 to play.

Jahenns Manigat had 13 points for Creighton, which will begin its first year in the Big East this season. Will Artino added 12 points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McDermott had four fouls, three of which were offensive, and played sparingly in the second half. The sellout crowd of 17,740 was the largest season-opening attendance for a Creighton game. ...Creighton outscored Alcorn State 44-16 in the paint.