Preview: Alcorn State at Houston

Houston looks to bounce back from a demoralizing loss to San Jose State when the Cougars host Alcorn State on Monday. The Cougars have lost four of their last five after opening the season with five straight wins, while Alcorn State enters with a three-game losing streak. Alcorn State’s primary goal will be to slow down Houston forward TaShawn Thomas, who is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and ranks second in the American Athletic Conference in rebounding at 9.6 per game.

Houston, which was picked to finish seventh in the AAC preseason poll, led San Jose State by 13 points with under nine minutes remaining before falling 72-68 on Saturday. Cougars coach James Dickey was frustrated that Thomas took just eight shots against the Spartans, so look for him to have a greater presence against the Braves. The Cougars have struggled without 6-7 forward Danuel House, who is out indefinitely after having knee surgery last week.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (3-4): Junior college transfer Octavius Brown has been a pleasant surprise for the Braves, who were picked to finish eighth in the SWAC preseason poll. The 6-8 forward is second on the team in points (11.9) and leads the team in rebounds (6.6), while forward LeAntwan Luckett (12.3 points) – a SWAC preseason second-team selection – continues to draw most of the defensive attention. Twelve different players average at least 10 minutes for the Braves, who have jumped to an early lead in each of their last two games, only to trail at the half.

ABOUT HOUSTON (6-4): House was averaging 15.6 points and 5.7 rebounds, so the Cougars will need players such as guards Brandon Morris and Jherrod Stiggers and forward J.J. Richardson to fill the stat sheet in his place. Morris scored a career-high 17 points against San Jose State and grabbed a team-high five rebounds for the Cougars, who were dominated on the defensive boards. “I’m not so concerned with us shooting the ball as I am defending on the other end,” said Dickey. “It all starts with defensive rebounding.”

TIP-INS

1. Houston is 43-16 at home under Dickey.

2. Alcorn State opened the season with a 107-61 loss at Creighton.

3. Thomas has averaged 14 points while shooting 57.6 percent from the field over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Houston 71, Alcorn State 62