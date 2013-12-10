(Updated: CHANGES halftime score to 43-29 in Para 3 CHANGES Brown’s number of misses and shots in Para 5 CHANGES Alcorn State to 6-of-23 from 3-point range in Game Notebook)

Houston 89, Alcorn State 58: TaShawn Thomas collected 19 points and nine rebounds and Danrad Knowles added a career-high 19 points as the Cougars routed the visiting Braves.

Jherrod Stiggers had 16 points and J.J. Richardson chipped in 11 for Houston (7-4), which shot 62 percent and outrebounded the Braves 40-26. Ten different players scored to help the Cougars reach a season-high point total and snap a two-game losing skid.

LeAntwan Luckett led Alcorn State (3-5) with 17 points before fouling out with five minutes remaining. Marquis Vance added 14 points for the Braves, who trailed 43-29 at the break and never threatened in the second half.

Stiggers, who scored a career-high 20 points in last Saturday’s 72-68 loss to San Jose State, made one of his four 3-pointers with just under 12 minutes left to put the Cougars ahead 66-40. The Cougars improved to 2-2 without forward Danuel House, who is out indefinitely after having knee surgery last week.

The Cougars dominated inside the paint and held Alcorn State to 33.9 percent shooting. Forward Octavius Brown, who entered the game as the Braves’ top scorer and rebounder, missed six of his nine shots and finished with nine points and five rebounds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cougars improved to 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State, which was picked to finish eighth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll. … Knowles scored 12 points in 11 first-half minutes. … Alcorn State lost its fourth straight while shooting 6-of-23 from 3-point range.