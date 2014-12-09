Preview: Alcorn State at Iowa

Iowa won’t be facing a nationally ranked opponentwhen Alcorn State visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday night, but it’s a challengejust the same. The Hawkeyes have won five straight but have hit a bit of a lullin their schedule with contests against UMBC and theBraves sandwiched between games against 18th-ranked NorthCarolina and No. 13 Iowa State. Still, there were no signs of a letdownSaturday afternoon as Iowa jumped out to a 26-6 lead against the visitingRetrievers and cruised to a 77-47 win.

“You could tell they were going to be readyfor this game,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at his postgame news conference.“It was not going to be a letdown or anything like that. We started the game 26-6,(and we actually) weren’t shooting it that well during that period, but westayed after them and turned them over and got some transition opportunities,so that was good to see.” Similar to the Hawkeyes’ winless foe Saturday,Alcorn State brings a 1-5 record to Iowa City with its only win coming against lower-divisionDillard.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (1-5): The Braves have losttheir five games against Division I foes by an average of 20.6 points,including a 72-51 road loss to Troy in their last contest on Dec. 2. Led byLeantwan Luckett (16.2 points) and Reginald Johnson (12), four Alcorn Stateplayers are averaging in double figures, while Marquis Vance is the leadingrebounder at 6.5 per game. The Braves are shooting 38.8 percent from the fieldand are being outrebounded by an average of 6.7 per contest.

ABOUT IOWA (7-2): The Hawkeyes rank sixth nationallyin field-percentage defense at 33.8 percent, and none of their last fouropponents, including North Carolina in Iowa’s 60-55 road win last Wednesday,have made more than a third of their shots from the floor or topped 55 points.Aaron White is the team’s leading scorer (15.7) and rebounder (7.3) whileJarrod Uthoff is right behind at 11.1 and 6.2, respectively. Center Gabriel Olaseniis coming off a strong effort Saturday when he matched his career high with 15points and added seven rebounds and three blocks.

TIP-INS

1. This will be the first meeting between Iowa andAlcorn State, but the Hawkeyes are 10-0 against current members of the SouthwesternAthletic Conference.

2. Iowa has won 30 consecutive non-conferencehome games, a streak that dates back to a November 2011 loss to Clemson.

3. The Hawkeyes are 46-1, including 6-0 thisseason, when holding opponents to fewer than 61 points over the last five years.

PREDICTION: Iowa 80, Alcorn State 54