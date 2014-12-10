(Updated: SHORTENS “Dominque” to “Dom” to comply with school’s listing of Uhl’s name in graph 2 CHANGES time of Johnson’s layup in graph 4 CHANGES time of Uhl’s layup in graph 5)

Iowa 67, Alcorn State 44: Aaron White scored 15 points and Jarrod Uthoff had 13 as the host Hawkeyes bullied the Braves for their sixth straight win.

Gabriel Olaseni added 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds while fellow reserve Dom Uhl had a career-high 11 points for Iowa (8-2), which warmed up for its Friday showdown against 13th-ranked Iowa State. The Hawkeyes enjoyed big advantages in rebounds (45-34) and free throws (16-6) to offset a 3-of-19 performance beyond the arc.

Leantwan Luckett, the Southwestern Athletic Conference Preseason Player of the Year, had 12 points for Alcorn State (1-6), which remained winless against Division I competition. The Braves, who also received eight points from Reginald Johnson as well as seven points and eight rebounds from Marquis Vance, shot 32.8 percent from the floor and missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.

The Hawkeyes scored the game’s first five points – all on free throws – and never trailed. The Braves pulled within 21-16 on Johnson’s layup with 6:28 left in the half, but White and Uthoff combined for all the points in a half-closing 14-4 run for the Hawkeyes, giving Iowa a 15-point lead at the break.

Alcorn State trailed 35-20 entering the second half and was only able to get as close as 13 points the rest of the way. Iowa’s biggest lead was 64-34 following Uhl’s layup with 4:19 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The win was Iowa’s 31st consecutive non-conference home victory. … The Hawkeyes have made six more free throws (162) than the opposition has attempted (156) on the season. … Alcorn State’s six losses have been by an average of 21 points.