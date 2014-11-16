Preview: Alcorn State at Texas

There is a renewed optimism about No. 10 Texas as the Longhorns look to follow up a strong opener when they host Alcorn State on Sunday. Texas hasn’t won more than one game in the NCAA Tournament since 2008 – when it lost in the Elite Eight – and the return of all five starters and a strong recruiting class has ratcheted expectations. Texas opened the season with an 85-50 win over North Dakota State on Friday while Alcorn State lost 91-57 to California on the same night.

Longhorns coach Rick Barnes has welcomed the expectations and guard Demarcus Holland feels they are fair due to the sqaud’s depth. “I think it is very important,” Holland told reporters. “Having fresh legs is always good, especially when you play teams that aren’t as deep as we are.” Nine players saw 15 or more minutes against North Dakota State and Texas limited the Bison to 27.4 percent shooting from the field.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT ALCORN STATE (0-1): The Braves struggled with their shooting against Cal, hitting 31.6 percent from the field while being outrebounded 44-34. “We just weren’t patient enough,” coach Luther Riley told reporters. “The first four possessions we took four ill-advised shots early in the shot clock. If you do that, you’re going to get scored on quick.” Alcorn State’s best player is forward LeAntwan Luckett, and he had 18 points while forward Marquis Vance posted 17 points and nine rebounds.

ABOUT TEXAS (1-0): Freshman forward Myles Turner made an immediate impact with 15 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in his Longhorns’ debut. The highly regarded recruit overcame early nervousness to display why he will be a big-time contributor once he becomes comfortable. “I was able to alleviate some nerves but there is still a lot to work on,” Turner told reporters. “I led the team in turnovers (three), I need to get on the boards better and block some shots.”

TIP-INS

1. The Longhorns routed Alcorn State 103-44 on Nov. 9, 2006 in the lone previous meeting.

2. Texas F Jonathan Holmes had 15 points in the opener for the 43rd double-digit outing of his career.

3. The Longhorns (1,699-1008) are striving to become the 17th program in NCAA history to reach 1,700 wins.

PREDICTION: Texas 90, Alcorn State 55