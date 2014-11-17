No. 10 Texas 85, Alcorn State 53: Isaiah Taylor scored 12 points as the host Longhorns used a balanced effort while routing the Braves.

Myles Turner had 10 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots and Demarcus Holland also scored 10 points for Texas (2-0), which shot 57.1 percent from the field and held a 47-29 rebounding edge. Connor Lammert had a career-best seven assists and Longhorns ran away from Alcorn State early and scored the first 15 points.

Tamarcio Wilson scored 16 points and Reginald Johnson added 15 for the Braves (0-2). Leantwan Luckett scored 10 points but made just 2-of-14 shots as Alcorn State shot 29.7 percent from the field.

Texas shot 61.3 percent from the field in the first half and continued to pour it on in the second half. A dunk by Prince Ibeh made it 59-28 with 14:09 remaining and the Longhorns continued to cruise to the easy victory.

The Braves missed their first 14 field-goal attempts and finally got one to fall on Tyrel Hunt’s hoop with 9:29 left in the half. That pulled Alcorn State within 24-5 and the Braves shot 27.6 percent from the field while trailing 46-22 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The victory made Texas the 17th program in NCAA Division history to reach 1,700 wins. … Longhorns F Jonathan Holmes contributed nine points and nine rebounds. … Texas was 12-of-25 from 3-point range, while Alcorn State was 7-of-19.