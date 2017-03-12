Texas Southern captures SWAC championship

Kevin Scott posted 15 points and 12 rebounds, helping Texas Southern beat Alcorn State 53-50 in the championship game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Marvin Jones had 14 points for top-seeded Texas Southern (23-11), which secured its third NCAA Tournament bid in four years. Demontrae Jefferson added 13 points.

Reginal Johnson scored 16 points for second-seeded Alcorn State (18-14), which was seeking its first NCAA bid since 2002. Denzel Dulin had 12 points.

Texas Southern led 10-2 after Alcorn State missed 12 of its first 13 shots. The Tigers were up 26-21 at the break.

Alcorn State got within one early in the second half and took a 43-41 lead with 5:53 remaining. Texas Southern regained the lead on a big 3-pointer by Scott.

A.J. Mosby missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.