Preview: Appalachian State at Cincinnati

With two wins already under its belt and a soft schedule over the next few weeks, Cincinnati is hoping to continue to gain momentum when it hosts Appalachian State on Saturday afternoon as part of the Global Sports Shootout. The Bearcats are coming off of a 68-57 win over North Carolina State on Tuesday in which senior guard and team leader Sean Kilpatrick tallied a game-high 21 points. Kilpatrick led the Bearcats with an average of 17.0 points last season and is off to a torrid 21.5-point average through two games this season.

Appalachian State has suffered from the loss of its leading returning scorer Jay Canty, who is suspended for the Mountaineers’ first nine games for academic reasons. The load instead has fallen on forward Tevin Baskin (averaging 14.0 points this season) and point guard Mike Neal (13.0 points), neither of whom were primary scoring options in the past for coach Jason Capel. Baskin will also be tasked with helping to slow down Cincinnati’s primary frontcourt option Titus Rubles, who is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds thus far.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Ohio

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (0-2): The Mountaineers rebounded from a horrific 1-7 start in 2012-13 to finish with a respectable 15-16 record. Much of that has been credited to the return of Neal, who missed the beginning of last season for academic reasons but is set to go from the outset in 2013-14. However, the Mountaineers have already dropped games to North Carolina State and Campbell, and without Canty for seven more contests, they could be facing a similar situation to last season.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (2-0): Kilpatrick anchors the backcourt for a Cincinnati team coming off of a 22-12 season and an NCAA Tournament appearance, but coach Mick Cronin will have to lean far more on his big guys if the Bearcats hope to return to the Big Dance. Guards JaQuon Parker and Cashmere Wright, who combined to average 23.6 points last year, are gone, replaced by unknowns like junior Ge’Lawn Guyn, who played just 10.2 minutes per game last season and freshman Troy Caupain. So far, Rubles and Justin Jackson have answered the call up front, but neither averaged more than 6.0 points per game last year, so whether or not that duo can continue to produce is still very much in question.

TIP-INS

1. Saturday will be the first ever meeting between these two teams.

2. With 13 points against Appalachian State, Kilpatrick will become the 13th player in program history to score 1,500 points.

3. Cincinnati is 41-4 in its last 45 non-conference home games.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Appalachian State 58