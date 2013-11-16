(Updated: CORRECTS time in 4th graph CORRECTS “State” in 4th graph)

Cincinnati 77, Appalachian State 49: Titus Rubles led the way with 13 points as the Bearcats put five players in double figures on their way to an easy victory over the visiting Mountaineers.

Seventeen-year-old freshman point guard Troy Caupain racked up a career-high 13 points as well for Cincinnati (3-0), taking over when starter Ge’Lawn Guyn injured his left leg early in the first half and did not return. Sean Kilpatrick added 12 points, while Shaquille Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tevin Baskin and Mike Kobani tallied 11 points each for Appalachian State (0-3). The Mountaineers shot 29.2 percent from the field.

The Bearcats led wire-to-wire, opening the game on a 9-0 run in the first 3:47. Appalachian State responded, but Cincinnati used a 18-2 spurt in the middle portion of the half to help build a 40-21 halftime lead behind nine points from Rubles.

The closest the Mountaineers got in the second half was 18 with 16:18 remaining, but Jermaine Saunders scored eight of his ten points in a stretch of 1:44 to help the Bearcats reestablish a 20-plus point advantage. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin emptied the bench late as all 13 Bearcats on the roster appeared in the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kilpatrick’s 12 points moved him to 13th in school history with 1,499 in his career. … Ten different Bearcats made field goals. … Cincinnati outrebounded the Mountaineers 47-35.