Preview: Appalachian State at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is trying to make the most of its winter break to not only prep for Monday’s visit from Appalachian State, but also fix some problems on offense. The Yellow Jackets didn’t get much practice time while playing five games in a 10-day stretch before finals and spent this past week on extra film and extra individual work. Coach Brian Gregory has been focused on turnovers, especially in the front court.

“That’s a big concern of mine because offensively our big guys touch the ball,” Gregory told reporters. “Their turnover number is a little alarming. They are more than capable of doing better than that.” Gregory also wants to see his team score more off offensive rebounds. The Mountaineers are 8-49 all-time against current ACC schools but won at Virginia Tech in November to snap a four-game skid against the league.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (3-3): Frank Eaves leads the Mountaineers with 17 points and Tommy Spagnolo chips in 10 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds. Eaves leads the Sun Belt in free throws made (47) and attempted (56). Spagnolo is shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and Chris Burgess (9.8 points) is hitting half of his shots.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (6-2): The Yellow Jackets rank seventh nationally in rebound margin (plus-11.1) led by Charles Mitchell (7.8), Demarco Cox (6.6) and Robert Sampson (6.3). Marcus Georges-Hunt leads the Yellow Jackets with 11 points while Mitchell (10.4) and Cox (10) are also in double figures. Georgia Tech is shooting 27 percent from the 3-point line but holding opponents to 28.2 from the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Gregory is trying for his 50th victory at Georgia Tech.

2. The Yellow Jackets are 3-0 under Gregory in their first game after fall semester finals.

3. Georgia Tech’s home court - Cremins Court - is named after former Appalachian State and Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 66, Appalachian State 58