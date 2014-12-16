Georgia Tech 70, Appalachian State 57: Marcus Georges-Hunt had 15 points and five rebounds as the Yellow Jackets took care of the visiting Mountaineers.

Demarco Cox went 6-of-7 from the floor for 13 points and also grabbed five rebounds for Georgia Tech (7-2), which beat Appalachian State on the boards 35-26. Tadric Jackson had 12 points and Robert Sampson had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Georgia Tech bench accounted for 32 points.

Chris Burgess led Appalachian State (3-4) with 15 points and Dustin Clarke added 13 points and nine rebounds. The Mountaineers coughed up 17 turnovers and managed only three offensive rebounds.

Appalachian State jumped out to an early lead but Sampson’s putback dunk during an 11-0 run helped the Yellow Jackets to a 17-11 lead midway through the first half. Burgess’ jumper tied it at 17 but Georges-Hunt had nine points during a 14-4 run that gave Georgia Tech a 36-25 halftime lead.

Sampson had an alley-oop dunk and then hit Ben Lammers for a fast-break jam to start a 15-4 run that was capped by Jackson’s layup and 3-pointer for a 60-40 lead with less than 11 minutes left. Burgess hit a 3-pointer with about nine minutes left but the Mountaineers didn’t score again for more than four minutes as the Yellow Jackets pushed the lead to 68-47 on Travis Jorgenson’s layup.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Appalachian State didn’t attempt a free throw until there was 13:26 left and finished 8-of-8 from the line while Georgia Tech went 18-of-29. ... Georgia Tech has not been outrebounded this season, finishing even with Northwestern and winning the battle of the boards the other eight games. ... Georgia Tech coach Brian Gregory earned his 50th win at the school on his 48th birthday.