Preview: Appalachian State at Tennessee

It wasn't the home opener Tennessee fans wanted - which is why most of them left well before the game ended. But Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes is still pleading for patience as he and his largely inexperienced roster look to atone Tuesday night against visiting Appalachian State.

“We’re going to be all right,” Barnes told reporters moments after the Volunteers dropped an 82-69 decision to Chattanooga, Tennessee's first loss in a home opener since 1991. “I said coming in it would be tough; We were playing against a team in midseason form, they know what they are doing, they’ve played together a long time.” More evident was the Volunteers' lack of cohesiveness, particularly on the offensive end, as Tennessee shot just 32.8 percent from the field on the night while making only one of 16 attempts from 3-point range. Look for Barnes to continue shuffling his players around in hopes of finding a spark after nine different players saw action in the first four minutes against Chattanooga. Appalachian State looked primed for a win in its opener, but suffered a second-half collapse on the way to an 86-74 loss to Davidson.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (0-1): The Mountaineers have been picked to finish 11th in the 12-team Sun Belt conference, but came tantalizingly close to an upset before the Wildcats used a late 8-1 run to ultimately prevail. Appalachian State spread the scoring around in the season opener, with five players recording between nine and 11 points, as Ronshad Shabazz and Jake Babic led the way with 11 apiece but combined to shoot just 6-of-20 from the field. Sophomore center Jake Wilson was a force off the bench in defeat, scoring six points and blocking four shots in just 12 minutes of action.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (0-1): Barnes knows that growing pains are a part of the process in his second season, but it had to bother him to see the Mocs shoot 59 percent in the second half of Friday's loss. Jordan Bone led the way with 21 points in his collegiate debut for Tennessee but didn't do much else, recording just one rebound, one assist and a pair of turnovers in 31 minutes. The one area of optimism on the offensive side of the ball for the Volunteers was they enjoyed a parade to the free-throw line, connecting on 30 of their 40 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Bone is one of just six players to score 20 or more points in his Tennessee freshman debut.

2. Volunteers G Lamonte Turner had 12 points Friday but missed all six of his 3-point attempts.

3. Tennessee has won all four meetings in the series.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 72, Appalachian State 61