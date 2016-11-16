Hubbs leads Tennessee past Appalachian State

Senior guard Robert Hubbs III paced a balanced and high-scoring Tennessee attack as the Volunteers picked up their first win of the season with a 103-94 victory over visiting Appalachian State on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Volunteers shot a sizzling 55.6 percent from the floor and scored 100 points for the first time since 2011.

Hubbs finished with 16 points, leading six Volunteers in double figures. Freshman guard Lamonte Turner came off the bench to add 15 points, and freshman guard Jordan Bowden finished with 14 points for the Volunteers, who bounced back from an opening loss to Chattanooga.

Sophomore guard Ronshad Shabazz scored a game-high 21 points to lead Appalachian State (0-2). Junior forward Griffin Kinney added 13 points and Kelvin Robinson finished with 12 for the Mountaineers, who after falling behind early stayed competitive with the Volunteers in the second half.

Tennessee took complete command in the first half. Bowden's 3-pointer put the Volunteers ahead 42-16 with five minutes left in the first half.

But Appalachian State rallied back, closing the first half with a 22-8 run to trail 50-38 at halftime. Shabazz had 15 in the first half for the Mountaineers.

Tennessee regained full control in the second half. A layup by Detrick Mostella put the Volunteers up 20 with 12 minutes to play.

Appalachian State used a 10-1 run capped by a Robinson basket to trim the Volunteers' lead to 93-82 with four minutes left. But Hubbs hit a jumper, and Tennessee hit enough free throws down the stretch to seal the win.