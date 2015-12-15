Preview: Appalachian State at Texas

Texas showed over the weekend it has plenty of power behind leading scorers Isaiah Taylor and Cameron Ridley. The Longhorns will try to win their fifth straight when they host Appalachian State on Tuesday.

Senior Javan Felix had a game-high 25 points - including the buzzer-beating game winner - in Saturday’s 84-82 win against then-No. 3 North Carolina. Freshman Eric Davis Jr. added 16 points and continues to be a consistent contributor off the bench for the Longhorns. The pair is shooting the ball well from the floor and the 3-point line and takes care of the ball, as well. The Mountaineers, who are 1-5 away from home, are led by high-scoring senior guard Frank Eaves.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Longhorn Network.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (2-6): Eaves hit 6-of-12 from the 3-point line on the way to a career-high 38 points in a loss to Hofstra and averages 20.5 points. Chris Burgess contributes 11.6 points and Ronshad Shabazz chips in 10 points per game for the Mountaineers, who have lost three straight. Jacob Lawson, a 6-8 forward, leads the Sun Belt Conference with 18 blocks, including five against Hofstra on Dec. 6.

ABOUT TEXAS (6-3): Taylor leads the Longhorns, who are 5-0 at home, with 13.8 points and 4.8 assists while Ridley adds 12.3 points on 66.7 percent shooting and 9.9 rebounds. Felix is shooting 50 percent from the floor and has hit 22-of-42 3-pointers. “(Felix) has an unbelievable amount of fortitude and fight,” coach Shaka Smart said Saturday. “He has been terrific since the beginning of the season and has been one of those guys trying to carry over what we’re trying to implement.”

TIP-INS

1. Felix needs seven points to reach the 1,000-point mark.

2. Felix has eight turnovers in 207 minutes and Davis has nine in 200 minutes.

3. Texas is shooting 63.1 percent from the free-throw line, ranked 312th nationally and last in the Big 12.

PREDICTION: Texas 84, Appalachian State 72