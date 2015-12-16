Texas 67, Appalachian State 55

Senior center Cameron Ridley scored 11 points in a row late to steer Texas to a 67-55 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday at the Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The 6-foot-10, 290-pound Ridley piled up 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks as the Longhorns (7-3) scored 15 in a row down the stretch to pull out of a 48-48 tie and claim their fifth straight victory.

Senior guard Javan Felix added 14 points to become the 35th player in Texas annals to crack the 1,000-point barrier. Junior guard Isaiah Taylor contributed 12 points and a game-high seven assists.

Appalachian State senior guard Frank Eaves led everyone with 20 points. He canned 6 of 8 3-point attempts as the Mountaineers (2-7) went 12 of 20 from long range, but 6 of 40 inside the arc as Ridley dominated the paint.

Texas needed to ride Ridley because Eaves heated up in the second half. Eaves, who lit up Hofstra for 38 points in the Mountaineers’ last game, drilled four 3-pointers during a five-minute stretch of the second half.

The last one pulled Appalachian State within 48-46 with 10:08 to go. When senior forward Jacob Lawson, who began his career at Purdue, followed with a pair of free throws at the 9:29 mark, the Mountaineers and the Longhorns were knotted at 48.

That’s when Texas’ defense clamped down and Eaves cooled off. Eaves missed three jumpers as Appalachian State went scoreless for nearly nine minutes as Texas reeled off 15 points in a row.

Eaves’ 3-pointer with 1:36 left broke the spell.