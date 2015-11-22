Preview: Appalachian State at Tulane

After a difficult loss on the road, Tulane returns home to face Appalachian State on Sunday as part of the Challenge in Music City. The Green Wave suffered a 90-82 defeat at Southern on Thursday despite coming within two points of the Jaguars in the final 24 seconds.

The game got chippy in the second half as Tulane had a player ejected with two technical fouls and another was called for a flagrant foul, both of which coach Ed Conroy apologized for afterward while speaking with reporters and said “are not indicative of our team.” Frustration may be setting in for the Green Wave, who opened with two overtime games and had another go down to the wire in regulation. On the bright side, LSU transfer Malik Morgan has played well three games into his Tulane career, averaging the second-most points on the team with 15. The Mountaineers dropped their second straight game Friday, losing 82-61 at Hampton despite a 22-point outing from senior Frank Eaves.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT APPALACHIAN STATE (1-2): A tale of two halves told the story Friday as the Mountaineers shot 40.7 percent from the floor in the first half and 29.4 in the second. Hampton was able to pull away on a 19-8 run in the final 10 minutes. Appalachian State, which opened with two home games, is in the midst of a seven-game stint away from the Holmes Center that concludes Dec. 15 at Texas.

ABOUT TULANE (1-2): Returning starters Louis Dabney and Dylan Osetkowski are carrying Tulane’s inexperienced roster that features seven newcomers. Dabney leads the team in scoring at 15.3 points per game, and Osetkowski has notched double-doubles in two of three games. The Green Wave play four games as part of the Challenge in Music City, three in Nashville before completing play in the tournament Nov. 29.

TIP-INS

1.Sunday marks the first meeting between the schools, but Tulane is 31-9 all-time against Sun Belt conference teams.

2. Eaves has been busy on the offensive end with at least 20 points in each of the last two games for Appalachian State.

3. The Green Wave are turnover-prone with 16.6 per game, and Morgan has been the biggest offender with 14 in three games played.

PREDICTION: Tulane 80, Appalachian State 69