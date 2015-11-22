Tulane 76, Appalachian State 48

Tulane evened its record at 2-2 by recording a 76-48 shellacking of visiting Appalachian State in the first round of the Challenge of Music City tourney at Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans.

Following an upset loss on Thursday against Southern University, the Green Wave came ready to play in this contest and sprinted out to a 14-2 lead over the Mountaineers. By halftime, the Tulane lead had ballooned to 45-17, and 6-9 sophomore Dylan Osetkowski has already registered his third double-double of the season (10 points, 12 rebounds in the first half).

Osetkowski finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds and three assists for the Green Wave. Senior guard Louis Dabney had a team-high 13 points and added five boards for the winners. Tulane freshman point guard Von Julian excelled off the bench with 11 points - his first career double-figure scoring game - and seven assists, while fellow freshman Melvin Frazier added 10 points off the bench.

Forward Griffin Kinney scored 14 points and guard Frank Eaves added 11 to paced Appalachian State (1-3).

Tulane shot 62 percent from the field in the first half and outrebounded Appalachian State 24-12 over the first 20 minutes while putting the game out of reach.

While they excelled against Appalachian State, Ed Conroy’s squad has been up and down through the first few games of this season. The roster includes five freshmen and two transfers.

The Challenge of Music City tournament will continue with three games for the Green Wave in Nashville over the next week - Nov. 26 versus Mercer, Nov. 27 against Stephen F. Austin, and Nov. 29 against Liberty.