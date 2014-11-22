(Updated: CORRECTS style on time in lede.)

Appalachian State 65, Virginia Tech 63: Frank Eaves scored 19 points and converted the go-ahead layup with two seconds left as the Mountaineers stunned the host Hokies.

Tommy Spagnolo added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Dustin Clarke scored 11 points for Appalachian State (1-2), which knocked off an ACC school for the first time since 2006. The Mountaineers forced a turnover in the final seconds, and Eaves, who scored 18 points in the second half, got free for the go-ahead basket.

Adam Smith scored 11 points off the bench to pace Virginia Tech (2-1), which went 3-of-17 from 3-point range. Justin Bibbs and Devin Wilson added 10 points apiece for the Hokies.

Jalen Hudson’s 3-pointer capped a 17-6 run and put Virginia Tech in front 51-45 just past the midway point of the second half. Appalachian State battled back and went up 63-60 on Eaves’ free throws with just under two minutes remaining before Joey Van Zegeren’s free throw knotted it at 63 with 10 seconds left.

The Mountaineers led by as much as 12 points in the first half, but the Hokies battled back to grab the lead before Clarke’s layup sent Appalachian State into the half up 29-28. Eaves scored seven straight points early in the second half to put the Mountaineers in front, and Jacob Lawson’s layup made it 39-34 with 15 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Mountaineers improved to 8-49 all-time against current members of the ACC. … Spagnolo led a strong effort on the glass for Appalachian State, which finished with a 42-27 rebounding advantage. … Van Zegeren, who went for 17 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Liberty last time out, was held to eight points and two boards.