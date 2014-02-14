Preview: Arizona at Arizona State

Arizona proved in its last win that it has enough firepower to remain the frontrunner in the Pac-12, but its remaining path to a conference title figures to test its mettle. The third-ranked Wildcats begin a stretch in which they play five of their final seven games on the road Friday against Arizona State. Arizona lost starter Brandon Ashley for the season in its Feb. 1 setback at California, then struggled in a home victory against Oregon before routing Oregon State on Sunday.

Each of the Wildcats’ remaining road games is against an opponent they have already defeated, perhaps none of which were more impressive than their 91-68 triumph Jan. 16 against the Sun Devils. Arizona State has won five of six since that setback, although it has coughed up a second-half lead of at least 16 points in two of its last three victories. “I think for the second game in as many weeks of having a big lead and then losing it, our guys showed great character in retaking the lead and winning both (games),” Sun Devils coach Herb Sendek told the school’s website.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (23-1, 10-1 Pac-12): In the nearly three games that Ashley has missed (he logged two minutes against California), former sixth man Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has stepped into his spot in the lineup and averaged 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds – each of which is a slight improvement over Ashley’s season averages. The Wildcats outscored the Beavers 40-12 in the paint and 13-0 in second-chance points, continuing their season-long domination in both areas. Arizona owns a 13.3 points per game advantage in the paint and has nearly doubled up its opponents in second-chance points (326-166).

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (18-6, 7-4): Wildcats coach Sean Miller attributed the absence of second-leading scorer Jermaine Marshall – out with a groin injury Jan. 16 – to Arizona’s success against Jordan Bachynski, who was limited to three points in the first meeting. “You don’t have to account for that 16 points per game … (Friday) will be much more difficult because they have another shooter (Marshall) on the court,” Miller told the Arizona Daily Star. Bachynski was nearly unstoppable last week, averaging 21.5 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks en route to winning Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona, which has won six of the last seven in this series, owns a conference-best 29 true road wins since Miller took over prior to the 2009-10 season.

2. Bachynski’s 107 blocks match the number made by the Wildcats as a team.

3. Arizona is tied with Southern Methodist for first in the country in two-point field-goal percentage defense (40.7).

PREDICTION: Arizona 75, Arizona State 71