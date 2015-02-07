Preview: Arizona at Arizona State

Arizona already defeated Arizona State in convincing fashion once this season and attempts to do so again when it visits the Sun Devils on Saturday in Pac-12 play. The No. 6 Wildcats rolled to a 73-49 victory over Arizona State on Jan. 4 and have won six consecutive contests heading into the rematch. The Sun Devils committed 22 turnovers in the first meeting and are near the bottom of the highly competitive conference.

The Wildcats have been off since Jan. 30 when they silenced Oregon State 57-34 behind a dominant defensive effort. Arizona held the Beavers to 28.6 percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers while holding its opponent under 60 points for the fifth time during the current winning streak. Arizona State also last played on Jan. 30 and fell to Oregon 68-67 in overtime.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

ABOUT ARIZONA (20-2, 8-1 Pac-12): The Wildcats are averaging 7.5 steals and the defensive mastery is fueled by point guard T.J. McConnell, who had a career-best eight thefts in the win over Oregon State. McConnell has 48 steals this season after posting 64 as a junior and he also averages nine points and a team-high 5.8 assists. Forward Stanley Johnson averages 14.5 points and a team-best seven rebounds, forward Brandon Ashley contributes 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds and forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson averages 10.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (11-11, 3-6): Forward Shaquielle McKissic had the best game of his career against Oregon as he set career-highs for points (24) and 3-pointers (six) while posting his third career 20-point outing. McKissic leads the Sun Devils in scoring (11.3) and steals (34) and guard Gerry Blakes (10.2) is the only other player scoring in double digits. Forward Savon Goodman averages 9.7 points while center Eric Jacobson contributes 9.5 points and a team-leading 6.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won eight of the past 11 meetings.

2. The Sun Devils have won 26 of their past 30 home games.

3. Johnson has scored in double digits 19 times this season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 74, Arizona State 64