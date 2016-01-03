Preview: Arizona at Arizona State

Arizona is expected to return a key player from injury when the No. 7 Wildcats open Pac-12 Conference play Sunday at Arizona State. Kaleb Tarczewski has missed the last eight games with a stress reaction and strained muscle in his left foot, but the 7-foot starting center will appear in a limited role off the bench against the Sun Devils, according to Arizona coach Sean Miller.

Even if his offensive game takes time to get in sync, Tarczewski should give Arizona’s post defense a boost against an Arizona State team that could be without second-leading scorer and top rebounder Savon Goodman, who has missed the last four games due to personal reasons. Tra Holder has ratcheted up his offensive game in Goodman’s absence, averaging 19.3 points over the last four games to bump his season mark to a team-high 14.5. The 6-1 sophomore guard scored a career-high 23 points Monday in a 75-59 win against Cal State Bakersfield and should own the matchup advantage against Arizona point guard Kadeem Allen. It’s the other two starting guards for the Wildcats, senior Gabe York and freshman Allonzo Trier, who will be difficult to contain for Arizona State.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT ARIZONA (12-1): Ryan Anderson continues to lead the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding at 15.5 points and 10.3 boards, and the Boston College transfer has strung together three straight double-doubles for the first time in his career. He should have a pretty clear path to a fourth if he can continue to stay out of foul trouble and take what the defense gives him. He tried to do too much the game following Tarczewski’s injury while scoring a season-best 27 points against Providence on a season-high 17 shots, but the Wildcats suffered their only loss of the season 69-65 on Nov. 27.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (10-3): The Sun Devils are far from thin up front, even with Goodman’s absence. Eric Jacobsen is a 6-10 senior in his fourth season with Arizona State, Willie Atwood gives the Sun Devils good size at the wing at 6-7, Gerry Blakes also rebounds well for a shooting guard and all three average from 5.8 to 6.2 rebounds. Arizona State has been waiting for backup shooting guard Kodi Justice to take his game to another level, but the sophomore has been wildly inconsistent and comes in with a combined five points on 1-for-10 shooting in the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Miller and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley were point guards on the U.S. team that competed in the 1991 World University Games in Sheffield, England.

2. The Wildcats have scored at least 80 points in five straight games for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

3. Anderson is the first Arizona player to average a double-double in nonconference play since Jordan Hill averaged 19.8 points and 12.3 rebounds during the 2008-09 season.

PREDICTION: Arizona 85, Arizona State 74