Preview: Arizona at Arizona State

Seventh-ranked Arizona can claim at least a share of the Pac-12 title if it can finish off a two-game season sweep of host Arizona State in Saturday's regular-season finale. The Wildcats are tied for the conference lead with Oregon but the Ducks hold the tiebreaker edge by winning the lone meeting between the two teams.

Arizona sophomore guard Allonzo Trier scored a season-best 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting during last Saturday's 77-72 loss to UCLA, a defeat that knocked the Wildcats out of first place. Trier has strung together three straight 20-point outings and is averaging 24.7 points on 24-of-35 shooting during the stretch. Arizona State enters the contest on a high note after it used a frantic game-ending 12-1 run to overcome a late 10-point deficit to record an 83-82 victory over USC last Saturday. The Sun Devils had no answer for Wildcats forward Lauri Markkanen in the first meeting as the 7-foot freshman scored a career-best 30 points in Arizona's 91-75 win on Jan. 12.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT ARIZONA (26-4, 15-2 Pac-12): Trier is averaging 16.2 points in 11 games after returning from a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs and has scored 20 or more points in four of the past six games. Markkanen is contributing 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds but is averaging just 10.5 points and six boards over the past two games. Freshman guard Rawle Alkins (11 points per game), junior center Dusan Ristic (10.9) and freshman guard Kobi Simmons (10.3) also average in double digits for a team scoring 75.3 points per game while holding opponents to 64.4.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (14-16, 7-10): The Sun Devils have drained a school-record 300 3-point baskets and are just the fourth team in Pac-12 history to reach that mark -- and will move into second place by making six against Arizona. Senior guard Torian Graham leads the way with 95 3-pointers -- third most in school history -- while averaging a team-best 18.3 points and junior guard Shannon Evans II (15.4 points, team-best 4.4 assists) has knocked down 68. Junior guard Tra Holder (16.8) and senior forward Obinna Oleka (12.3 points, team-best 9.7 rebounds) also are in double figures for a squad that averages 79.3 points but allows 81.8 per outing.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona won the past three meetings and is 12-5 versus Arizona State during Miller's eight-season tenure.

2. Oleka scored a career-high 22 points in the Sun Devils' loss to the Wildcats in January.

3. The Wildcats are 8-1 on the road, the loss being an 85-58 whipping at Oregon on Feb. 4.

PREDICTION: Arizona 89, Arizona State 77