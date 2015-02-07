Arizona State 81, Arizona 78

Arizona State 81, No. 6 Arizona 78: Bo Barnes scored 13 of his career-best 18 points in the second half as the host Sun Devils stunned the Wildcats in Pac-12 play.

Savon Goodman added 15 points and nine rebounds and Tra Holder contributed 15 points and eight assists as Arizona State (12-11, 4-6) won for the 27th time in its last 31 home games. Gerry Blakes added 14 points for the Sun Devils, who were routed 73-49 in the season’s first meeting with Arizona on Jan. 4.

T.J. McConnell scored a season-high 25 points for the Wildcats (20-3, 8-2), who had a six-game winning streak halted. Stanley Johnson tallied 16 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and eight rebounds and Brandon Ashley added 13 points.

The Sun Devils led by nine early in the second half and the Wildcats pulled within 52-50 on a basket by Hollis-Jefferson with 12:50 left and again trailed by two points with 4:35 left. Arizona State pushed the lead to 75-68 when Barnes drained a deep 3-pointer with 54.3 seconds to play and Eric Jacobsen added two free throws before the Wildcats’ last-bid rally attempt fell short.

Arizona held a seven-point lead just past the midway point of the first half before the Sun Devils rolled off the next nine to take a 27-25 lead on Goodman’s dunk with six minutes left. An 8-0 run featuring five points from Barnes and a 3-pointer by Jonathan Gilling gave Arizona State an eight-point lead before the Sun Devils settled for a 41-34 advantage at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Goodman was 7-of-9 from the field but missed four of his five free-throw attempts. … C Kaleb Tarczewski collected nine rebounds as the Wildcats possessed a 37-34 edge on the boards. … Arizona State F Shaquielle McKissic had just five points before leaving in the second half with an apparent leg injury.