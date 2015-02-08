Arizona State takes down Arizona again

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona State is becoming accustomed to its giant-killer role against in-state rival Arizona. Late heroics by senior reserve Bo Barnes led to another court-storming victory Saturday.

Barnes scored 11 of his 18 points in the final five minutes, including a 3-pointer as the shot clock was running down with 54 seconds remaining, and the Sun Devils upset No. 6 Arizona, 81-78, for the second straight year at Wells Fargo Arena.

”Hopefully it starts something and we can finish the Pac-12 on a high note, Barnes said. “It shows we are good enough to play against anybody in the Pac-12 when we don’t hurt ourselves.”

Barnes’ late three gave Arizona State (12-11, 4-6 in the Big 12) a 75-68 lead, and he made four free throws in the final 19 seconds to hold off the Wildcats, who never had possession of the ball with a chance to tie in the final four minutes.

Arizona State beat then-No. 2 Arizona in double overtime in Tempe last season.

Freshman guard Tra Holder and sophomore forward Savon Goodman each had 15 points for the Sun Devils, who have won four of their last six games.

Holder had eight assists and Goodman had nine rebounds, quite a difference from the first meeting, when they combined for four points, all on free throws, in a combined 19 minutes in Arizona’s 73-49 victory in Tucson on Jan. 4.

“I think this win definitely validates our season,” said Goodman, who started for the second time in four games in order to get a more physical paint presence against a bigger Arizona frontcourt.

Guard T.J. McConnell led Arizona (20-3, 8-2) with a season-high 25 points, and his 3-pointer with one second remaining closed the scoring.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson had 16 before fouling out for Arizona, which had won six straight games since a 58-56 loss at Oregon State on Jan. 8.

Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points for Arizona and forward Brandon Ashley added 13.

“As the game plays itself out, you deep down really feel that you didn’t deserve to win the game and really that is how I felt,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said.

“We broke down way, way too many times and ASU was the better team today. They played harder, they moved the ball better, they executed and earned the right to win.”

Guard Gerry Blakes also had 14 points for the Sun Devils, who have won four of their last six.

Holder, Barnes and forward Jonathan Gilling keyed a 19-4 run starting about midway through the first half.

Holder and Barnes had five points apiece, Holder had an assist, and Gilling’s 3-pointer with 1:56 remaining gave Arizona State a 37-29 lead. It was 41-34 at halftime.

Arizona did not do much to help itself in the quest for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats never led in the last 26 minutes and were within two points only twice.

“We just weren’t ready, to be honest,” McConnell said. “When we have a team that is not ready, we aren’t going to win against any team. I think in our three losses we had a chance to put teams away with about eight minutes left in each game, but we just didn‘t. We have to figure a way.”

McConnell’s layup with 21.8 seconds remaining brought the Wildcats to within 77-70 and Ashley’s basket after an Arizona State turnover made it 77-72.

Barnes made two free throws -- he was 8-for-8 from the foul line in the final five minutes -- for a 79-72 lead. Ashley made a basket and a free throw with 11 seconds left before Barnes made two more free throws for an 81-75 cushion.

Arizona State shot 50 percent from the field to the Wildcats’ 45.1. Arizona had a 37-34 rebounding edge, close enough for Arizona State coach Herb Sendek.

“They’re a ferocious rebounding team,” Sendek said. “I thought our guys did a good job battling in that area, and we weren’t destroyed. If you are going to compete with Arizona, you have to find a way to rebound with them.”

“My teammates were just telling me to relax and go up there,” Barnes said of his foul shooting. “Same shot every time, just put them in. Every time you beat the UofA, it’s an amazing feeling.”

NOTES: Arizona State F Gilling sustained a sprained shoulder in the first half, coach Herb Sendek said, although he played 11 minutes in the second half. ... Arizona freshman backup point guard freshman Parker Jackson-Cartwright missed his second straight game after suffering a concussion in a 90-56 victory over Oregon on Jan. 28. Parker-Jackson is averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 assists in 10.3 minutes per game. G Gabe York and F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson played some point when McConnell was out. ... Arizona State has won three of the previous four games in the series played in Tempe. Arizona State has a 9-8 edge in the last 17. ... Arizona State had won 27 of its last 31 home games. ... Arizona State F Shaquielle McKissic suffered leg cramps with 9:41 remaining and did not return.