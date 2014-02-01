Preview: Arizona at California

A major hurdle in Arizona s bid for an unbeaten regular season awaits Saturday night when the top-ranked Wildcats travel to California for a Pac-12 showdown. The Golden Bears are 10-1 at home following their overtime loss Wednesday against Arizona State, while Arizona escaped with a three-point win the same evening at Stanford, extending its program-record winning streak to 21 games. The Wildcats are one of three unbeaten teams in Division I along with No. 2 Syracuse and No. 3 Wichita State.

While the perfect record could be in jeopardy, Arizona appears in good shape to capture just its second regular-season conference title in the last nine years. The Wildcats would have to lose three of their final 10 games for a team to overtake them in the standings. Arizona has two games left against California and one against Arizona State, the only remaining opponents currently with winning records in conference play.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (21-0, 8-0 Pac-12): A key for the Wildcats will be how well their frontcourt can hold up against California, which features one of the top rebounders in the Pac-12 in Richard Solomon as well as a solid sidekick in David Kravish. Aaron Gordon will have to play as big as he did Sunday against Utah, when the 6-9 freshman produced 10 points and 12 rebounds in the nine-point victory. Gordon could used some help inside from sophomoore Kaleb Tarczewski, the 7-foot center for Arizona who hasn t reached double figures in rebounds since late November.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (14-7, 5-3): Solomon and Kravish should do their part on the glass, leaving it up to Justin Cobbs and Tyrone Wallace to continue stepping up offensively. Cobbs scored 21 points against Arizona State and, in the process, moved past three former Golden Bears to No. 19 on the program s all-time scoring list. Wallace matched his career high with 20 points against the Sun Devils, a nice bounce-back effort after his 0-for-8 shooting performance in Sunday s loss to UCLA.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won the rebounding battle in 18 of 21 games, but came up on the short end against Stanford.

2. Solomon has grabbed 40 rebounds in the last three games and 61 over the last five.

3. Solomon, Kravish and Wallace each average 11.6 points for the Golden Bears.

PREDICTION: California 71, Arizona 69