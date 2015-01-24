Preview: Arizona at California

California scored a dramatic upset against Arizona last season, but only the most loyal fans would expect a repeat performance Saturday at Haas Pavilion against the 7th-ranked Wildcats. Cal has lost five straight and seven of its last eight games while Arizona is tied with Utah atop the Pac-12 standings. Freshman phenom Stanley Johnson leads the Wildcats in scoring (14.8) and rebounds (6.8), and the 6-7 forward should have little trouble against Cal’s struggling frontcourt.

Arizona opened its Bay Area swing with an impressive 89-82 win at Stanford on Thursday while Cal was held to a season-low point total in a 79-44 loss to Arizona State. The Wildcats have won three straight following a loss at Oregon State, and Johnson recorded a team-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the victory over Stanford. Arizona enters Saturday’s action as the heavy favorite against a Golden Bears team that has faded dramatically following a 10-1 start under first-year coach Cuonzo Martin.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT ARIZONA (17-2, 5-1 Pac-12): Bay Area native Brandon Ashley averages 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wildcats, who are scoring 75.1 points per game on 49.2 percent shooting. Arizona’s biggest weakness has been its perimeter shooting – the Wildcats are clicking at a 32-percent rate from 3-point range in league play – but that shouldn’t be an issue against the struggling Golden Bears. The Wildcats hold the edge at every position - including center, where 7-footer Kaleb Tarczewski is primed for a big game.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA (11-8, 1-5): Martin’s squad looks to bounce back from a demoralizing loss to Arizona State, which handed the Golden Bears the second-worst home defeat in school history on Thursday. The team is woefully thin on the front line, but forward David Kravish posted a double-double in last season’s 60-58 win over Arizona and remains a strong presence. Martin inserted Jabari Bird and Dwight Tarwater into the starting lineup on Thursday in an attempt to spark the team’s offense, but the duo was held scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting.

TIP-INS

1. Tarczewski averaged 17 points in two games against the Golden Bears last season.

2. Kravish is one block shy of tying Michael Stewart’s school record of 207.

3. Arizona is 116-17 when leading at halftime under coach Sean Miller.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, California 57