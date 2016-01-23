Preview: Arizona at California

With leading scorer Tyrone Wallace sidelined for the next few weeks due to a broken hand, California coach Cuonzo Martin has decided to go big. Martin will look for another strong effort from his formidable frontcourt Saturday at home against No. 11 Arizona, which has won three straight following a 103-101 four-overtime loss at USC on Jan. 9.

Cal ended a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 75-70 win over Arizona State on Thursday in its first game without Wallace, an All-Pac-12 point guard and the team’s only scholarship senior. Martin’s new-look starting lineup included 7-1 center Kingsley Okoroh along with freshmen forwards Ivan Rabb and Jaylen Brown, with shooting guard Jordan Mathews coming off the bench for the first time this season. Martin is expected to use the same lineup against the Wildcats, who dominated the boards by a 42-29 margin in Thursday’s 71-57 triumph over Stanford. The Golden Bears are unbeaten in 12 home games this season but will face their toughest test in Arizona, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, ESPN3

ABOUT ARIZONA (16-3, 4-2 Pac-12): After showcasing an offense that averaged 93.6 points in its first five conference games, the Wildcats turned in a stellar defensive effort against Stanford, holding the Cardinal to 30.6 percent shooting. Allonzo Trier will miss the next three-to-five weeks with a broken hand, but the Wildcats still have plenty of offensive firepower in Parker Jackson-Cartwright, Ryan Anderson and 7-foot center Kaleb Tarczewski, who averages 10.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. “No disrespect to Allonzo, but we have a great team,” guard Gabe York told the Arizona Daily Star. “It’s not a surprise we are playing as well as we are.”

ABOUT CAL (13-6, 3-3): The Golden Bears had a giant question mark at point guard following Wallace’s injury, but junior Sam Singer proved to be a capable replacement against the Sun Devils with eight assists, six points and six rebounds in 35 minutes. Singer helped limit Arizona State star Tra Holder to nine points on 2-of-11 shooting and will be tested Saturday by Jackson-Cartwright, who excelled against Washington and Washington State last week. With Wallace out, the Golden Bears are looking for more offensive production from the highly touted duo of Rabb and Brown, who combined for 37 points and 10 rebounds versus Arizona State.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won its last four meetings with Cal and leads the all-time series 59-30.

2. Cal has made at least five 3-pointers in 16 of its last 17 games.

3. Arizona coach Sean Miller will record his 300th career victory with a win on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Arizona 82, Cal 73