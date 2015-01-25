Arizona draws upon reserves in rout

BERKELEY, Calif. -- California’s starters outscored Arizona’s starters on Saturday night, yet Cal got blown out by the seventh-ranked Wildcats 73-50 at sold-out Haas Pavilion.

Because Arizona got in early foul trouble for the second straight game, the Wildcats had to play a major role, and they outscored Cal’s bench 24-0.

Freshman forward Stanley Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 points and nine rebounds, but the Wildcats’ second-leading scorer was backup center Dusan Ristic, a freshman who scored 12 points, one shy of his season high, in 19 minutes of court time.

Arizona coach Sean Miller was pleased that his reserves were able to pull their weight when called upon, but he was not pleased that center Kaleb Tarczewski and forward Brandon Ashley were able to play only seven minutes apiece in the first half because of foul trouble.

“We don’t have to be in that kind of foul trouble,” Miller said. “No team wants to overcome foul trouble like that on the road.”

With the win, Arizona (18-2, 6-1 Pac-12) took over sole possession of first place in the conference -- at least temporarily. The Wildcats have a half-game lead over Utah, which hosts Washington on Sunday.

Cal (11-9) lost its sixth straight game, and its 1-6 Pac-12 record is its worst start in conference play since 1991-1992, when the Bears also started 1-6. Cal does not resemble the Bears team that beat Syracuse by 16 points and knocked off Wyoming in nonconference games this season.

Forward David Kravish had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Cal, and guard Jordan Mathews also had 16 points.

But the Bears got nothing from their bench, none of whom even attempted a shot.

“You don’t need to explain certain things,” said Cal coach Cuozo Martin, apparently trying to protect his bench personnel. “It’s easy to say what you’d like to do, but sometimes there’s a reality to what we’re doing. Scorers score the ball. Some players aren’t built to do it.”

Despite the lopsided score, Arizona had only one more field goal than Cal. However, the Wildcats had a big edge at the foul line. Arizona made 23 of 26 free throws and Cal was just 1 of 4 from the line.

Arizona’s offense took awhile to get going. The Wildcats committed 10 turnovers in the first half and scored only 15 points in the first 16 minutes, helping Cal take a 17-15 lead with 3:55 left in the first half.

”We just turned it over too much,“ Johnson said. ”That’s why we had to rely on our defense. Usually when I play well on defense, I play well on offense.

“All road games are a challenge, especially early in the game before you get comfortable.”

Arizona got comfortable late in the first half, grabbing a 10-point lead at the break.

After Kravish scored the first points after halftime to reduce Arizona’s lead to 29-21, Tarczewski scored his first points of the game to restore the 10-point lead. A 10-foot shot by point guard T.J. McConnell and a three-point play by forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson completed the seven-point run and gave the Wildcats a 15-point lead.

The Wildcats, who committed just four turnovers in the second half, started piling it on the Bears.

“When we take care of the ball, we have a lot of good things going on on offense,” Miller said.

By the midpoint of the second half, Arizona had a 22-point lead, which it increased to 24 points with 7:46 remaining.

“I thought our guys, for the most part, put together a really solid effort,” Martin said. “We just lost to a better team.”

NOTES: Last year, Arizona came to Berkeley undefeated and ranked No. 1, but California pulled off a 60-58 upset. Arizona F Brandon Ashley injured his foot in that game and was lost for the rest of the season. ... In the Wildcats’ four previous trips to Cal since Sean Miller became their coach, Arizona lost twice and was taken to triple overtime a third time. ... Cal came into Saturday’s game having lost five straight games and seven of its previous eight. They went 13 minutes without scoring a point during Thursday’s 79-44 home loss to Arizona State. ... Cal PG Tyrone Wallace, the team’s leading scorer at 17.4 points per game, came into Saturday shooting 27.2 percent from the field in the Bears’ six conference games.