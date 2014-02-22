Preview: Arizona at Colorado

When Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 12, it appeared Colorado’s chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament for a school-record third straight year were greatly diminished. After losing four of their first five games without their star guard, the Buffaloes turned it around by winning five of their last six and have a big opportunity to impress the selection committee further when they host No. 4 Arizona on Saturday on Senior Night at Coors Events Center.

After a 21-0 start, the Wildcats dropped two of their next five games since losing forward Brandon Ashley (11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds per game) to a season-ending foot injury and lead the Pac-12 by one game over UCLA and 2 1/2 over the third-place Buffaloes. Arizona’s main rotation is down to six players, and its starters averaged 40.2 minutes in a 69-66 double-overtime loss at Arizona State on Friday and a 67-63 overtime victory at Utah on Wednesday. Colorado uses more players, with eight averaging at least 10 minutes, but three - guard Askia Booker and forwards Josh Scott and Xavier Johnson - do most of the heavy lifting.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (24-2, 11-2 Pac-12): Center Kaleb Tarczewski (9.8 points, 6.8 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game) realizes the importance of a deep bench. “We sort of talked about it … everyone on our team is ready to play those extra minutes,” Tarczewski told reporters. “It’s something we have to do to win.” The Wildcats continue to lean hard on guard Nick Johnson (team highs of 15.8 points and 32.4 minutes), who averaged 37 minutes in the last five games.

ABOUT COLORADO (20-7, 9-5): Booker, Scott and Xavier Johnson combined for 42 points and 25 rebounds in the 61-52 victory over Arizona State on Wednesday. “That was a great win for our program and it came at a very instrumental time in the season against a very quality Arizona State team,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters. Colorado, which is 16-1 at home this season and 60-8 during Boyle’s tenure, finishes the regular season on the road against Utah, Stanford and California.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won a conference-best 30 true road games since the start of 2009-10 but is 0-2 at Colorado since the Buffaloes joined the Pac-12 in 2010.

2. The Wildcats have a rebounding margin of plus-8.9, while the Buffaloes are at plus-7.4.

3. Arizona prevailed in the season’s first meeting on Jan. 23, posting a 69-57 triumph in Tucson.

PREDICTION: Colorado 68, Arizona 67 (OT)