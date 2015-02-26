Preview: Arizona at Colorado

Seventh-ranked Arizona is showing it can win in avariety of ways as the Wildcats continue their quest for the Pac-12regular-season title and a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed with Thursday’s game at Colorado.The latest evidence was presented last Saturday when Arizona’s top four scorers– Stanley Johnson, Brandon Ashley, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and T.J. McConnell –shot a combined 7-of-33 from the field and scored 25 points. However, theWildcats’ bench – led by Gabe York (13 points) and Dusan Ristic (12) – stepped upto outscore the UCLA reserves 27-0 in a 57-47 victory.

It was the 10thwin in the last 11 outings for Arizona, which is a game ahead of Utah atop thePac-12 standings and also owns the tiebreaker if Oregon remains in third place.Wildcats coach Sean Miller told reporters afterward it was a “good lesson” forhis team, adding that “we wontonight because we had two players who were not starters come in and contributein massive ways.” Colorado is headed in the opposite direction havinglost five of its last six contests and stands in the bottom four of the conference.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (24-3, 12-2 Pac-12): The Wildcats’10-of-11 run began with a 68-54 home win over Colorado on Jan. 15.Johnson scored a team-high 22 points in that contest and leads the team with14.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game but receives plenty of help from Ashley(11.3 points), Hollis-Jefferson (11.1), McConnell (9.9), York (8.8) and KalebTarczewski (8.8). Arizona ranks second in the Pac-12 with 75.6 pointsper game and leads the conference in scoring margin (16.9), field-goalpercentage (49.0), rebounding margin (8.5) and turnover margin (2.9).

ABOUT COLORADO (12-14, 5-9): The Buffaloes werepicked to finish third – only a point behind second-place Utah – in the Pac-12preseason poll but injuries, ball-control issues (league-worst 0.86 assist-to-turnover ratio) and the lack of consistent scoring aside from seniorguard Askia Booker (17 points per game) have added up to a disappointing seasonin Boulder. Lately, off-target shooting has been a glaring problem forColorado, which hasn’t shot better than 36.7 percent from the field in any ofits last six games. “We’re having trouble putting the ball inthe basket,” coach Tad Boyle told reporters after his squad shot 35.5 percent in a 73-60loss at Oregon last week. “When you do that,it’s tough – it just makes it really hard to win games.”

TIP-INS

1. Arizona holds a narrow 12-11 series lead buthas won the last five meetings.

2. Colorado has 11 home wins againsttop-10-ranked foes since 1979-80, and five of the 11 have come during Boyle’s four-plusseasons.

3. Josh Scott (12.7 points) and Xavier Johnson(11.1) are also averaging double figures for the Buffaloes while Scott andWesley Gordon are tied for the team rebounding lead with 7.7 per game.

PREDICTION: Arizona 72, Colorado 67