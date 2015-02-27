Tarczewski leads No. 7 Arizona past Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. -- Kaleb Tarczewski celebrated his 22nd birthday with a big game in the Arizona Wildcats’ continued march to a conference title.

Tarczewski scored 14 points, including eight in a key stretch at the start of the second half, and the seventh-ranked Wildcats beat the Colorado Buffaloes 82-54 on Thursday night.

“Big-time win, and I‘m happy it’s on my birthday,” the 7-foot center said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Forward Stanley Johnson scored 15 points and guard Gabe York had 14 points for Arizona, which has won five straight and 11 of 12 to lead the Pac-12 Conference with a little more than a week left in the regular season.

Senior guard Askia Booker paced Colorado with 14 points. The Buffaloes lost three in a row and six of seven to fall near the bottom of the conference standings.

The Wildcats (25-3, 13-2) have a chance to clinch the conference title outright when they travel to play No. 13 Utah, which hosted Arizona State on Thursday night. Arizona beat the Utes 69-51 on Jan. 17.

The Wildcats didn’t look past the struggling Buffs, but after Thursday’s win they’re ready for the Utes.

“We have not prepared for the next game at all -- and rightfully so, Arizona coach Sean Miller said. ”Now that this game is over we forge ahead to Saturday.

“We’re 25-3; it’s not an easy record to have. We’re proud of it knowing that every game from this point is going to be in some way a big one.”

Colorado (12-15, 5-10) will need to make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament next month to keep its NCAA Tournament streak alive. The Buffaloes have been to the tournament three straight years.

“It’s hard,” said forward Josh Scott, who had nine points. “I‘m sure people will contrive it as we don’t care or something like that but there’s people on this team that care.”

The Wildcats led by 12 points at halftime and quickly pushed it to 15 on a jumper by Tarczewski with 16:17 left. He scored eight straight points to push Arizona’s lead to 51-32 with 14:30 left.

“They jumped out on the ball screens and we knew we were going to be open on the rolls,” Tarczewski said. “The guys did a great job of getting me the ball.”

Tarczewski was 6-for-8 from the field and continued his strong play over the last four games. He is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in that span.

“The ones that he missed were right at the rim,” Miller said. “He could have had a really big game.”

The lead grew to 64-40 with 7:16 left on York’s fourth 3-pointer of the game. His four made 3-pointers ties his career best.

The lead grew to 71-46 on three-point play by Johnson with 4:01 left before the Wildcats emptied their bench.

Colorado coach Tad Boyle was called for a technical with 1:33 left.

“I‘m sick of the way we’re playing,” Boyle said. “The world doesn’t owe us anything and right now we’re not earning the scholarships we’re on, the paychecks that we get. None of us.”

Arizona jumped on Colorado early, taking control after the Buffaloes tied it at 4 in the opening minutes. York hit two 3-pointers and two free throws to fuel a 21-8 run that gave Arizona a 13-point lead midway through the first half.

“Our team has found its niche,” York said. “We’re all playing at a very high level. Our team is jelling together really well.”

The Buffaloes, who had trouble making field goals early, held Arizona to one point during the next four minutes but couldn’t cut into the lead. Tarczewski hit a short hook in the lane to end the Wildcats’ drought and then York made a corner 3-pointer to give Arizona a 31-16 lead.

Colorado scored the next six points to get within 31-22 and had a chance to close to seven, but Booker missed a floater in the lane. Forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson hit two free throws and Johnson’s putback gave Arizona a 37-25 lead at halftime.

NOTES: Arizona’s three losses this season are by a combined nine points. ... Colorado has not beaten a ranked opponent in four tries this season. ... Tarczewski is shooting 79 percent (22-for-28) from the field in the last four games. ... Colorado G Askia Booker’s mother was in attendance. It is the first time she has watched her son play a home game during his career with the Buffaloes.