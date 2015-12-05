Preview: Arizona at Gonzaga

No. 14 Arizona will be without starting center Kaleb Tarczewski when it visits No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday in a showdown between the top two programs in the West. Tarczewski suffered a stress reaction in his left foot during the recent Wooden Legacy tourney and will be sidelined four-to-six weeks.

Tarczewski was averaging 8.6 points and 7.2 rebounds and his injury could leave the Wildcats at a disadvantage against a Gonzaga interior that includes sophomore forward Domantas Sabonis. “Kaleb has been a solid of a rock of a player that I have ever been around,” Arizona coach Sean Miller said at Thursday’s press conference. “I think he’s missed a total of three practices in three years. ... It’s actually awkward not to have him around.” The availability of Bulldogs senior center Przemek Karnowski is in question after back pains prevented him from playing in Wednesday’s 69-60 victory over Washington State. Coach Mark Few said Karnowski was enduring “pretty bad back spasms” and is slated to see a doctor before his availability can be firmed up for the Arizona game.

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT ARIZONA (6-1): Sophomore center Dusan Ristic will receive a bigger role with Tarczewski sidelined and is averaging 5.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. Senior forward Ryan Anderson has been dealing with an ankle injury and leads the Wildcats with averages of 16 points and 10.2 rebounds and senior guard Gabe York has been productive with a 13.6 scoring average. Freshman guard Allonzo Trier (10.9) also averages in double digits and junior guard Elliott Pitts (2.3) is a candidate to move into the starting lineup if coach Sean Miller opts for a smaller starting five.

ABOUT GONZAGA (5-1): Senior forward Kyle Wiltjer scored 20 of his 22 points against Washington State in the first half to raise his team-best scoring average to 19.3 per game. Wiltjer is 11-of-24 from 3-point range over the past three games after enduring a 1-of-10 slump over the Bulldogs’ first three games. Sabonis, who averages 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds, stepped into the starting lineup with Karnowski out and matched his career high of 14 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona has won five of the previous six meetings, including a 64-61 overtime victory in Tucson last season.

2. Gonzaga sophomore PG Josh Perkins scored a career-high 16 points against Washington State.

3. The Wildcats are shooting just 28.1 percent from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 64, Arizona 62