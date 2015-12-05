FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No. 19 Arizona 68, No. 13 Gonzaga 63
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 5, 2015 / 10:48 PM / 2 years ago

No. 19 Arizona 68, No. 13 Gonzaga 63

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 19 Arizona 68, No. 13 Gonzaga 63

Gabe Marks scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Arizona to a 68-63 nonconference victory over No. 13 Gonzaga on Saturday in Spokane, Wash.

Marks helped Arizona (7-1) erase a 38-28 halftime deficit by sinking his first four 3-point shots of the game, all after halftime.

Related Coverage

Kyle Wiltjer led Gonzaga (5-2) with 33 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Wiltjer, who had nine rebounds, combined with Sabonis to score Gonzaga’s first 26 points.

Only five Bulldogs scored points at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga led most of the game. Arizona erased Gonzaga’s final lead, 62-61, with a 6-0 run.

Arizona shot 32.3 percent from the field in the first half, 50 percent in the second half and 41.5 percent for the game.

Gonzaga’s shot 58.6 in the first half, only 30.3 in the second and 43.5 overall.

The Bulldogs outrebounded Arizona 41-40 and had a 36-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Starting centers Kaleb Tarczewski (foot) of Arizona and Przemek Karnowski (back) of Gonzaga remained sidelined with injuries.

Arizona leads the all-time series with Gonzaga 6-1. The Wildcats, who had never played Gonzaga in Spokane, have won the last three meetings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.