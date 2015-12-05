No. 19 Arizona 68, No. 13 Gonzaga 63

Gabe Marks scored 18 points to lead No. 19 Arizona to a 68-63 nonconference victory over No. 13 Gonzaga on Saturday in Spokane, Wash.

Marks helped Arizona (7-1) erase a 38-28 halftime deficit by sinking his first four 3-point shots of the game, all after halftime.

Kyle Wiltjer led Gonzaga (5-2) with 33 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Wiltjer, who had nine rebounds, combined with Sabonis to score Gonzaga’s first 26 points.

Only five Bulldogs scored points at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga led most of the game. Arizona erased Gonzaga’s final lead, 62-61, with a 6-0 run.

Arizona shot 32.3 percent from the field in the first half, 50 percent in the second half and 41.5 percent for the game.

Gonzaga’s shot 58.6 in the first half, only 30.3 in the second and 43.5 overall.

The Bulldogs outrebounded Arizona 41-40 and had a 36-34 advantage in points in the paint.

Starting centers Kaleb Tarczewski (foot) of Arizona and Przemek Karnowski (back) of Gonzaga remained sidelined with injuries.

Arizona leads the all-time series with Gonzaga 6-1. The Wildcats, who had never played Gonzaga in Spokane, have won the last three meetings.